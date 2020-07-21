Princess Connect Re dive Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

Princess Connect Re dive Season 2

Princess Connect! Re: Dive is a Japanese role-playing video game developed by Cygames. Released in Japan on February 15, 2018, for Android and iOS devices. It is a sequel to the game Princess Connect ! which was dropped earlier. An anime television series adaptation by Cygames Pictures arrived on April 6 to June 29, 2020.

Season 2:

Season one premiered on April 6, 2020, with a total of thirteen episodes. It initially seems to be a fun but generic fantasy anime. However, it surprisingly got a lot deeper than anime viewers had expected. This only led to a surge in its fan following. Season one ends with a cliffhanger where the characters prepare themselves for another season. The ending clearly suggests that production is planning for a sequel. So we can assure you that there will be a Season2, but till now no official date is expected.

Story and Script:

The plot is of landscapes of Astraea, a fantastic location where Yuki opens his eyes. He has no memories of his past and more so doesn’t know anything about Astraea. That’s when he met his guild, which includes three girls Kakkoro, Pocorine, Karyl. They all are absurd but unique and form a team to set out on an adventure. Riding the wave of mobile game adaptation, the show also witness ups and downs faced by them.

Overall it is a good anime series, and anyone who has seen season one will not regret on the arrival of season 2.