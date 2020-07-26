Princess Connect! Re: Dive :Release date, Plot, Cast And All Information!!

Princess Connect! Re: Dive follows a hero who tumbles from the sky into a dreamland. The quiet and precise legend meets numerous young ladies and goes on fun experiences. Obviously, the hero is amnesiac, yet not merely the one who can’t even recall his name. The buddy doesn’t have the foggiest idea of how to battle, talk in complete sentences, or also use cash.

The plot is starting off on a reasonably non-exclusive foot. However, there is a lot of space for things to open up, mainly since the entirety of different characters is so pleasant. The story isn’t incredible, yet the parody is amusing, with many jokes landing effectively.

Princess Connect Re Dive Release Date

Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ at first appeared to be fun – however, conventional dream anime. In any case, it shockingly got much more profound than anime watchers had expected, which prompted a flood in its fan following. All things considered, since it just happens to be one of the three anime series made by Cygames Pictures, we can’t be excessively sure if the studio will reestablish it for another season.

Presently, since ‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ is adapted from a game of a similar name, yet there is a ton of substance accessible for its season 2. Adding to this, its first season closes with to some degree a cliffhanger where the characters set themselves up for another experience. The closure of season 1 unmistakably proposes that Cygames Pictures is thinking about it for another season. However, it doesn’t generally affirm anything.

Princess Connect Re Dive Casting Members

On the off chance that a subsequent season happens, at that point, we can envision the craftsmen who can return for giving their voices in the new season are Mao Ichimichi as Pecorino, Miku Itō as Kokkoro, Rika Tachibana as Kyaru, and Atsushi Abe as Yuuki.

Princess Connect Re Dive Plot

Starting now, there is no news in regards to the plot. When we get an official affirmation regarding it, we will transfer it soon.

Till that point, stay tuned to our site, and on the off chance that you haven’t viewed the first season, proceed to watch it!