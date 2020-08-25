Preacher Season 5: will the upcoming shows match the expectations !!

- Advertisement -

Preacher is a series base on the comic books of Garth Emis and Steve Dillon . Though Preacher has come to a conclusion with its fourth season . But still audience and fans are waiting for season 5 and may eventually see the light of day . The show debut in 2016 on AMC ,it charts Jesse’s journey to find God . After recieving the power of Genesis , an ability that allows the preacher to command almost anything with only his voice.

About Season 5 of Preacher :

The show declares its conclusion in the finale of season four . But that’s not enough for the fans and audience as they want a season five . Although there is no such confirmation from the maker’s side regarding renewal. But if audience want so they will have to revive the show . So we are hoping any news on it after this pandemic and lockdown comes in control . Just stay glued to us for more updates .

Plot of the show ‘Preacher’ :

Jesse Custer is a preacher leading a reckless lifestyle . Going through a crisis of faith , Jesse becomes infuse with extraordinary power. The show traces Jesse’s journey to find the God. The powers allows him to control over anybody with jvoive voice command . Jesse embark on a quest to understand his new gift better along side his ex-girlfriend , Tulip. And Cassidy who is a vampire . The four seasons bows out on a rather fitting end .

Till now there are no expectations for plot of season 5. There will be a whole new start related to season 4.