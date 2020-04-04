PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results 2020: Here Friday, 3 April

- Advertisement -

Here are the winning lottery numbers in Friday night draw.

The numbers in your PowerBall draw Friday, 3 April, can be seen below. Draw 1082.

PowerBall winning amounts:

9, 10, 29, 32, 45. PowerBall: 9.

PowerBall Plus winning amounts:

8, 19, 21, 29, 50. PowerBall: 13.

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R92 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R81 million.

For additional information, please see the National Lottery’s site. While care was taken to guarantee the accuracy, no responsibility can be taken by The Citizen for any mistake in the outcomes.