Home News PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results 2020: Here Friday, 3 April
News

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results 2020: Here Friday, 3 April

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

Here are the winning lottery numbers in Friday night draw.

The numbers in your PowerBall draw Friday, 3 April, can be seen below. Draw 1082.

PowerBall winning amounts:

9, 10, 29, 32, 45. PowerBall: 9.

PowerBall Plus winning amounts:

8, 19, 21, 29, 50. PowerBall: 13.

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R92 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R81 million.

For additional information, please see the National Lottery’s site. While care was taken to guarantee the accuracy, no responsibility can be taken by The Citizen for any mistake in the outcomes.

Also Read:  Google officially announces the Pixel 4 in the US starting at $799
- Advertisement -
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Story And Other Updates

TV Show Manish yadav -
This is what we understand about the Love Alarm year 2 of Netflix after season 1 of those K-drama dependent on the webtoon of...
Read more

Modern Love Season 2: What’s The Status Of This Show?

TV Show Manish yadav -
A modification of declarations featured at the New York Times point using a name, love, seemed on amazon high in October 2019. From this...
Read more

The Haunting of Hill House season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast and Everything you need to know

TV Show Manish yadav -
The Haunting of Hill House is an American terror drama web television show led and created by Mike Flanagan to get Netflix. It's been...
Read more

Westworld Season 3: Release Date, Plot And We Know So Far

TV Show Manish yadav -
Westworld season two wrapped up a curving finale that shook the HBO show to a level, to the attention of its programming, the third...
Read more

Solo Leveling Season 2: Latest Updates Revealed For You! Release Date And Other Details

TV Show Manish yadav -
There have been, of course, of nations that entertained us and numerous anime collection of genres. Then one name comes for sure if we...
Read more
Also Read:  Samsung's One UI 2.0 gets delayed until mid-October as it hits a snag
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.