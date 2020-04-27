Home News Porsche Car Owner Made To Do Sit-ups For Violating Lockdown
Porsche Car Owner Made To Do Sit-ups For Violating Lockdown

By- Manish yadav
Several neighborhood volunteers at Indore, forced to sit-ups around the street, the son of a wealthy industrialist, who had been outside on the roads forcing a luxury Porsche car without wearing a mask. Even though the 20-year-old maintained he had a pass to maneuver around in the region to distribute food, the volunteers refused to provide a hearing to him because he drove with no mask at the roof automobile.

A video of him viral on networking.

A volunteer of this Nagar Suraksha Samiti sporting a uniform is observed quitting an open roof convertible yellow sports car, to prevent on the MR-10 street of the city.

After quitting his car, the man has been spotted seeking to demonstrate his curfew pass and coming from the automobile. On the other hand, the volunteer said, “he’s nothing to do with the pass.”

Next, the stick-wielding volunteer asked the guy if”he had been embarrassed to put on a mask when driving” and compelled him to perform sit-ups. The guy who drove in a message stated his family was supplying people with food.

“In the time of this episode, I had been moving to my home after distributing food packs. I came from this automobile with also the curfew pass and the permit. However, I was not listened to by the Nagar Suraksha Samiti volunteer. Also, he used abusive words misbehaving with me,” he alleged.

The guy said that the behavior of the volunteer influenced him.

Alleged in another incident on Saturday, volunteers of this Nagar Suraksha Samiti misbehaved with him while he went into his vehicle.

The industrialist stated he traveled on Sunday into Heera Nagar police station and made a complaint to the authorities concerning the Nagar Suraksha Samiti volunteers’ misbehavior.

Heera Nagar police station in-charge Rajiv Bhadoria stated they’ve information concerning the guy driving the sports car’s movie.

“But I could say something just after confirmation of this video,” he explained.

The official stated throughout the ongoing curfew in town on account of this COVID-19 outbreak, many volunteers of their Nagar Suraksha Samiti and police personnel are deployed at several places.

“But misbehaving with ordinary people isn’t appropriate,” he explained.

Manish yadav

