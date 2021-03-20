type here...
‘Pokémon Journeys: The Series’ Part 2 Review Ash Sets His Sights On Defeating New Monarch Leon In battle

Pokémon Journeys is a popular Japanese anime web series with fans around the world. The series is a promoter for the ‘Pokemon Go’ generation, leaning into the game’s influences a lot more in its second season while adding new concepts to the Pokemon mythos, continuing to represent the spirit of discovery and adventure.

In Part 2 of the series, the stakes are relatively low. Following an initial battle with a rampaging Drednaw, in which Pikachu (Ikue Tani) assumed its current, expanded Gigantamax form, Ash sets his sights on a brand-new target. He wants to compete in the World Coronation Series tournament against the current Monarch Leon (Alejandro Saab).

While Ash has already lost to Leon, he is already planning for a rematch in the official arena. However, Ash has a long way to go before he can qualify – he must first prove himself worthy of the Master Class in a series of online battles with other players. Meanwhile, Goh is content to continue accompanying Ash on his adventures in the hopes of catching as many new Pokemon as possible with his Pokeball.

A series of adventures highlight the game’s many facets – in fact, as well-animated as the battles are, the show’s action is hindered by its adherence to a turn-based game, in which trainers take turns calling out their Pokemon’s moves until one is defeated.

However, given how well the series tends to stick to its core message: the wonders of adventure with your friends and the bonds you create with your pets, the show’s many logical consistency are easily stomached.

In between classic Pokemon battles and squabbles with Team Rocket, Ash and Goh explore ancient ruins, discover new Pokemon, investigate mysteries, and assist various Pokemon in resolving their own problems, gaining love and admiration of the various fighting monsters.

Part 2 of ‘Pokemon Journeys: The Series isn’t as earth-shattering as Part 1, but it makes up for it with charm. ‘Pokemon Journeys: The Series’ continues a long tradition of bringing the excitement of adventure, friendship, and cute pets to the small screen, instilling a new generation of Pokemon fans both within the series and among viewers.

The second part of Pokemon Journeys wasn’t quite as nice as the first, but it was still a lot of fun!

