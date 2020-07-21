Home TV Show POKEMON JOURNEYS SEASON 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You...
POKEMON JOURNEYS SEASON 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh

Pokémon is back on screens in the form of series Pokémon Journeys Part 1. The first part was released on June 12, 2020. It premiered on Netflix US. Season 1 had 12 episodes, and season 2 is predicted to have 12 events as well. 

This anime series focuses on the adventures of two protagonists, Ash Ketchum and Goh. Their partners Pikachu and Reboot, are along with them. This series has a new art style. 

The audience was very excited as Pokémon has always been everyone’s favorite anime series. Part-1 was a success as the audience loved the show.

 Pokémon Journeys Season 2 Cast

As of now, there is not much information or reveal of the casts for season 2. It is expected that all the characters and crew of season 1 will reappear in season 2 as well. 

 Pokémon Journeys Season 2 Plot

There is no particular reveal of the storyline. But season 2 is very likely to be a continuation from the end of season 1. 

 The Trailer of Pokémon Journeys Season 2

There is no official release of the trailer for season 2. 

 Release Date of Pokémon Journeys Season 2

Initially, the makers had said the episodes would release quarterly. Unfortunately, the show was put on a hiatus for two months between April to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So it is not confirmed if we will be getting the episodes quarterly.

But hopefully, we may get season 2 soon. As of now, there is no official information about the release of Season 2. 

