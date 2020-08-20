- Advertisement -

It is a Japanese title and translated into English as Pokemon for the series.

RELEASE DATE

It should appear in 2021 start, and due to the current ongoing situation, there is some delay in the next part, and there is no delay in the first season and put the show between April to June not confirmed will get episodes early.

CAST

Lee seon ho.

Riika Matsumoto.

Song harim.

Daiki Yamashita.

Sarah Natochenny.

Zeno Robinson.

Kana Hanazawa.

PLOT

Ash achieves the Pokemon monster’s goal and travels from home to a minded trainer hired by Professor, so they work with him in his research lab. To see the world and help trainers. Another hand, different from ash and catching Pokemon in the world. The second part will come soon, and the trailer of this yet to come.

The development was started in progress, and fans were excited about the second part. In the second part, there is no official release from officials and too early to expect the plot of the second season, and in the latter part, there are 20+ episodes. Due to rumours, the plot will be in touch in a few days.

He did not catch Pidgey and calls him stupid and protects from the group that Pikachu realizes how he cares and tells him Pokemon was jealous and to save ash from an electric attack to destroy bike and continue he gets to a new bike. They both see Pokemon because there is no information and yet to be identified.

Humans and Pokemons he works in the ranks of most significant Leagues. Water Pokemon plans of Jessie’s plans of who wants to steal Pikachu and father they came across. Rockets boss three high ranking Team Rocket who want to kidnap the moves. He defeats all gym and participates but loses in quarter-finals.