Home Movies Pokémon Journeys Part 2: Is Netflix planning some surprise ?
Movies

Pokémon Journeys Part 2: Is Netflix planning some surprise ?

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Pokémon is of the world’s most noteworthy earning media establishment. Furnish with a large group of various pokemon, and it’s anime achievements are unparalleled. Now in 2020 and denoting 23 rd season of Pokémon activity. Pokémon hits another arrangement with Netflix to carry the business to this gushing stage.

Pokémon Part 2 Release Date :

Because of the Global Corona Pandemic entertainment industry is just ceased. Till now, there is no leak or source information regarding part 2, or it’s release. Undoubtedly, part 2 will come in one way or another, but the thing is when? Expectations are, it may return around late 2021.

What’s going to be next? 

No news concerning the plot or storyline is known till now. However, the story will undoubtedly be adored by the audience as consistently. Indeed, there is no trailer for part 2, but, inevitably, it will be a new journey. Maybe there is some considerable surprise plan for the audience until any new announcement or news stay tuned.

