POKEMON JOUNEYS SEASON 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date And Original Information Here

Pokémon Journeys is a series brought out by The Pokémon Company International in partnership with Netflix. It is an adventure, fantasy anime television series. The first season of this series originally aired on November 17, 2019. But the English release date was June 12, 2020. The Japanese version has 28 episodes. The US version offers only 12. It is currently dropping in parts. The remaining episodes are said to drop in the coming quarter.

The critic reviews and ratings of Pokémon Journeys are not out yet.

Pokémon was a well-loved series. So, fans were especially excited about Pokémon Journeys. It, is also very interesting and fun-to-watch, according to the viewers.

POKEMON JOURNEYS SEASON 2 CAST

The official cast for season 2 has not been announced yet. It will most likely include the lead, Ash Ketchum, played by Sarah Natochenny. As viewers were introduced to new characters Goh and Cloe in the first season. They will possibly return for the second season. Goh is played by Zeno Robinson. Cloe is voiced by Cherami Leigh.

The main antagonists Jessie and James make appearances in Pokémon Journeys too. They are played by Michele Knotz and James Carter Cathcart respectively.

POKEMON JOURNEYS SEASON 2 PLOT

As the first season is still airing the plot for season 2 has not been revealed yet. There have been reports that Pokémon Journeys is being renewed. It is expected to be renewed already in Japan.

RELEASE DATE OF POKEMON JOURNEYS SEASON 2