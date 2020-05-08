Home Technology Poco M2 Pro Is In Rumours as Another Mid-Range Phone by Poco...
Poco M2 Pro Is In Rumours as Another Mid-Range Phone by Poco Brand

By- Manish yadav
Poco M2 Guru is reported to be in the works using a codename”g.” The development comes only a day after the Poco M2 Guru was seen on the RF exposure webpage of Xiaomi India — together with the recently established. The Poco phone that is new is not very likely to become a flagship this season, from the most original that obtained separated by Xiaomi. It is theorized as another smartphone that was midsize after the Poco X2. The Poco M2 Guru might possess some similarities with a Redmi Note 9 Guru that Xiaomi started in March in India.

Having a version number M2003J6CI, the Poco M2 Pro was in development with the codename g, reports XDA Developers, mentioning a few its forum members. The version number in question sounds like the Redmi Notice 9 Guru that’s recorded as M2003J6A1I by Xiaomi. Among the XDA forum members has also allegedly spotted firmware to get a version that conveys a cryptonym”gram_in_global.” This implies the India version of this unannounced Poco telephone.

Similarities with Redmi Note 9 Pro

It’s noted that some references into the telephone codenamed g have emerged from the kernel source code and firmware of this Redmi Notice 9 Pro. This hints at the similarities using the Redmi phone. Additionally, it’s thought that the Redmi Notice 9 Pro, along with the newest Poco phone have the identical Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

From what we’ve observed previously, especially with the launching of this Poco X2, that’s simply a rebranding of this Redmi K30, Poco can bring the Poco M2 Pro using a marginally tweaked hardware of this Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Poco has not yet made any confirmations round the Poco M2 Pro. But since the telephone was seen on the RF vulnerability page on Xiaomi’s India website, it’s reasonably probable that the brand could create its statement soon.

Manish yadav

