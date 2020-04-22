Home Technology Poco F2 May Be Launched Next Month With Strong Features, Know The...
Technology

Poco F2 May Be Launched Next Month With Strong Features, Know The Possible Price

By- Ajit Kumar
Tech company Poco launched the Poco X2 smartphone last year. Now the company is working on another powerful smartphone, which is named Poco F2. A report has come out about this upcoming smartphone, which claims that this phone will be launched in the global market next month. However, Poco has not yet given official information about the launch of this smartphone. Let us tell you that in 2018 Poco together with Xiaomi introduced the Poco F1, which was supported with great features.

Poco F2 launching

According to media reports, the company will launch the upcoming Poco F2 smartphone in other countries including India next month. Apart from this, users are expected to get strong features in this phone. On the other hand, Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has said that Poko’s upcoming M2004J11G device has been spotted on IMEI’s database. This phone can be named Poco F2. Along with this, Chinese tipster says that Poco F2 can be first introduced in China.

Poco F2 potential specification

According to the leaked report, the company will support HD display and 5G connectivity in Poco F2. Apart from this, users are expected to get the latest processor and 8 GB RAM support on this smartphone. At the same time, this smartphone will work on the Android 10 operating system. However, information about the battery and the camera has not been found so far.

Also Read:  Xiaomi will launch its latest Mi Note 10 smartphone later this month

Poco F2 Expected Price

According to media reports, the price of Poco F2 will be kept in the mid-premium range. However, information about the price and specification of this smartphone will be available only after the launching program.

Also Read:  Oppo To Launch Reno 3A In India Soon

Poco F1 was launched in 2018

Poco together with Xiaomi launched Poco F1 in India. Talking about the features, it will get a 6.18 inch Full HD Plus display with an aspect ratio of 18.7: 9. Apart from this, the phone will get dual sim support, Android Oreo 8.1, Snapdragon 845 processor, Adreno 630 GPU for graphics, 6/8 GB RAM, and 64/128 GB storage. Apart from this, there will be a liquid cool cooling system and fingerprint sensor in the phone.

Talking about the phone’s camera, it will have a dual rear camera setup in which one lens will be 12MP and the other will be 5MP. AI and face unlock support will be available with the camera. The front camera will be with 20 megapixels AI support. 4K video can be recorded from the rear camera. There will be portrait mode, Bluetooth mode, and other features with the front camera.

