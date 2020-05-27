Home Movies PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN "RETURN OF THE KRACKEN": Cast, Plot, Release date,...
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN “RETURN OF THE KRACKEN”: Cast, Plot, Release date, Trailer and everything you need to know so far

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Pirates of the Caribbean is always one of the most loved movies of Johnny Depp. Fans have been waiting for around three years. The release of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still unconfirmed. We all do await for its release. The crazy lovers of this movie series are curious to know the names of the actors who will return in the sixth part of this movie. Stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest updates.

CAST:

We will also see the returning of Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. Johnny Depp is likely to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in the movie as usual.

While on the other side Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightly, and Brenton Thwaites are also likely to reprise their roles as Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, and Henry Turner respectively.

 STORY PLOT:

We don’t know the story plot so far. But we will keep you updated once we get information.

RELEASE DATE:

The release date of the sixth instalment is not announced yet. The film was expected to release in 2020.

As now chances are very less based on the current global situation. The world is working against coronavirus pandemic now, all the projects in the entertainment industry have been halted and postponed.

TRAILER:            

No there are no trailer updates as far as the information we have received. Stay tuned to the moscoop to get the latest updates on the movie franchise.

Rida Samreen

