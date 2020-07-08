Home Movies Pirates of the Caribbean part 6: May be released in 2021, and...
Movies

Pirates of the Caribbean part 6: May be released in 2021, and More Latest Details.

By- mukesh choudhary
In the list of most successful movie series of all times, pirates of the Caribbean will reserve its own place. Following the achievement of all 5 movies of the show, fans are eagerly waiting for the sixth part to reach on the big screens. Disney production confirms the film but there is the cast of the movie or no clue about the storyline. But it wouldn’t be fascinating to know that Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, who had been the sole of this series, won’t participate in this film. The motive remains unclear but it is believed that this measure is taken due to his misbehavior in the previous films.

About the Series

The series is composed of 5 films with each film being a blockbuster, in terms of its popularity and success. It is distributed by Walt Disney production with Jerry Bruckheimer being the Produced of its components. The other five films of this series are — The Curse of the Black Pearl, released from the year 2003, Dead Man’s Chest in 2006, At World’s End in 2007, On Stranger Tides in 2011, and Dead Men Tell No Lies, in the year 2017.

Release Date

It generated a feeling of excitement, although there’s no date confirming its release. We expect this film to be realease in the second half of 2021. There is still no official statement. We ought to wait for the statement though there are a lot of rumors seeing this movie.

Expected Storyline

There’s no clue relating to this movie’s story. There is little probability of continuing the storyline of the person, which enhanced the suspense more. It is rumoured that the storyline is still not submitted into the Disney studio, so, therefore, saying anything would not be proper. It’s also expected that there could be a female celebrity replacing Captain Jack Sparrow.

Official Statement

Jerry Bruckheimer when asked about the pirates of the Caribbean part 6 then he just answered –“We are focusing on a draft at this time and hopefully we will get it soon and give it to Disney and hopefully they’ll enjoy it. We don’t know. We have been working for a bit on it. The movie would be the sixth instalment in the franchise, but I would maintain a tight-lipped on if Johnny Depp would return as Jack Sparrow. We’re not sure what the function of Johnny is going to be. So, we’re going to have to see.”

mukesh choudhary

