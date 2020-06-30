Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be back with another Swashbuckling Plot

Pirates of the Caribbean is a series of films produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. There are a total of five series of films of the Pirates of the Caribbean. They are directed by Gore Verbinski, Rob Marshall, Espen Sandberg, and Joachim Ronning– each of the parts being led by one or more than producers.
The five films of the series are – The Curse of the Black Pearl, released in the year 2003, Dead Man’s Chest in 2006, At World’s End in 2007, On Stranger Tides in 2011, and Dead Men Tell No Lies, in the year 2017.
Filled with adventure, romance, action, and colourful heroes, the fifth part of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, i.e., Dead Men Tell No Lies, the film has touched every viewer’s heart. In this part, some phantom pirates, headed by Captain Salazar, get away from the Devil’s Triangle. Those pirates had killed every pirate, but Jack wanted to survive anyhow. Watch the film to know how Jack had got spared from his ill fortune and defeated his biggest enemy ever. Do not forget to watch the prequels too.
Release Date of the Pirates of the Caribbean 6
As of now, there is no official date confirmed on which the film will release. This is so because in June 2020, too, the story of the sixth sequel has not been submitted to Disney yet.
So, the viewers might have to wait longer to get another power pack performance from the well-known pirates. But that would not cost much!
Casting Members of the Sequel
Yes, this is disappointing because there is no official statement made on who will be there in the film to show their action and adventure.
We will have to wait till Disney comes up and makes an official announcement. Till then, do not pay any heed to the rumors spread here and there. Keep an eye on us, and we will be posting as soon as there is any such formal news.
The Plot of the Film