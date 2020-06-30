Home Movies Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be back with another Swashbuckling Plot
Movies

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be back with another Swashbuckling Plot

By- Pristha Mondal

Pirates of the Caribbean is a series of films produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. There are a total of five series of films of the Pirates of the Caribbean. They are directed by Gore Verbinski, Rob Marshall, Espen Sandberg, and Joachim Ronning– each of the parts being led by one or more than producers.

The five films of the series are – The Curse of the Black Pearl, released in the year 2003, Dead Man’s Chest in 2006, At World’s End in 2007, On Stranger Tides in 2011, and Dead Men Tell No Lies, in the year 2017.

Filled with adventure, romance, action, and colourful heroes, the fifth part of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, i.e., Dead Men Tell No Lies, the film has touched every viewer’s heart. In this part, some phantom pirates, headed by Captain Salazar, get away from the Devil’s Triangle. Those pirates had killed every pirate, but Jack wanted to survive anyhow. Watch the film to know how Jack had got spared from his ill fortune and defeated his biggest enemy ever. Do not forget to watch the prequels too.

Release Date of the Pirates of the Caribbean 6

As of now, there is no official date confirmed on which the film will release. This is so because in June 2020, too, the story of the sixth sequel has not been submitted to Disney yet.
So, the viewers might have to wait longer to get another power pack performance from the well-known pirates. But that would not cost much!

Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Casting Members of the Sequel

Also Read:  Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: Release Date, Updates And More
Also Read:  RICKY AND MORTY SEASON 5: Netflix air date, Cast, Release date, Trailer and all latest updates

Yes, this is disappointing because there is no official statement made on who will be there in the film to show their action and adventure.
We will have to wait till Disney comes up and makes an official announcement. Till then, do not pay any heed to the rumors spread here and there. Keep an eye on us, and we will be posting as soon as there is any such formal news.

The Plot of the Film

Again there is no idea about the storyline of the film. There is very little chance of continuing the plot of the fifth one. It might get into making another new episode.
Even there is no trailer too. Sad but true! As the story is not ready yet, so there is no news about the sequel. Till then, watch the last five films of this series, if you have not watched it yet. Or else, there is no harm to watching it again!

tRaIlEr

Pristha Mondal

Must Read

Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
The Japanese anime is revived for another season, and lovers can not stay calm! The show is slated to reach fans whenever possible. The Demon...
Read more

Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Here

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
On the audience was struck on by the Log Horizon six years ago, along with also the multitude of exciting attractions necessitates contact to...
Read more

Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All New Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
A String with filled with Black and kind of Horror scene that you will certainly like this. The show name Black Summer Season two....
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Catch The All New Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Romance drama web television show, Virgin River surfaced on Netflix in December 2019 with ten episodes, and the series won the viewer's heart in...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Altered Carbon is an Sc-Fi series based on Book Cyberpunk Book by Richard. K. Morgan. It's a Netflix series. The Story is of Takeshi...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.