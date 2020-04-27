Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Trailer, Release Date, Plot And Everything You Should Know

- Advertisement -

With Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the functions, we split down what we know concerning the future of this beloved franchise.

It’s a pirate’s life for lovers of the smash-hit movie series Pirates of the Caribbean–especially with the news that a reboot is in the works. Additional information is slim and while no release date has been announced, we can analyze where we are and what we know of the series’ future.

The Series So Far

Disney’s very first film in the series depending on the ride, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, published in 2003 to the tune of $654 million. The movie was a smash hit, causing Disney to quickly follow up with a sequel. Dead Man’s Chest published in 2006, together with At World’s End closing out the first trilogy in 2007. And as the sequels still proved successful, At World’s End’s $963.4 million hauls saw a slight decline from Dead Man’s Chest’s $1.066 billion worldwide total.

On Stranger Tides, published in 2011, goes to reestablish the series with another billion dollars, with 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales taking a small stumble. That film took in $794 million. However, the series’ popularity extends beyond the films. This is not even taking into account the books and video games, or the upgrades into the ride that began it all. Now, about a reboot, Disney is talking with a sixth film planned to the beloved franchise.

Rebooting The Franchise

Disney has been trying to revamp the franchise Regardless of the stinger at the end of this movie teasing a continuation. Rebooting the series does have its perks while the show is a smash hit with a complete. For starters, a reboot means a continuity, which allows for investigating plot points that previous films locked from exploring in the long run or handled. A reboot signifies performers, which would allow for new translations of distinct characters.

What’s The Script For Your New Movie Going?

As for progress on the next film’s script, Pirates’ authors are navigating treacherous waters. Initially, Disney had Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick signed on to write the rebooted script. However, Reese and Wernick left the job in early 2019. Later that same year, longtime Pirates writer Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin were declared as the newest writers. With Ted Elliott’s experience with the franchise and Craig Mazin’s talent for both comedy and terror, the new script is bound to be interesting.

Can We See More Of Johnny Depp?

The short reply to this one seems to be no — Disney has decided to move ahead on the reboot without celebrity Johnny Depp playing Captain Jack Sparrow. This could be due to his problematic past few years making him not a sure investment.

Without the controversy, however, Disney moving ahead without Johnny Depp on the reboot makes some sense. A reboot is what it says on the tin: starting fresh. The entire world opens up to fresh portrayals. It also opens up the funding as Disney will allegedly conserve 90 million bucks by not moving with Depp.

Progress on the franchise’s reboot may have slowed with the pandemic, but new information is sure to continue to surface. Meanwhile, the first four movies are available to see on Disney+ for those who don’t need to wait to revisit the high seas.