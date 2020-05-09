Home Movies Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Trailer, Date, Plot and Johnny Depp's Status
Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Trailer, Date, Plot and Johnny Depp’s Status

By- Rupal Joshi
It’s a pirate’s life for fans of the smash-hit film series Pirates of the Caribbean- – especially with the news that a reboot is in the works. While no release date has been declared at this point, and a different story is slim, we can still analyze where we are and what we are aware of the series’ future.

The Series So Far

Disney’s first film in the series based on the ride, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, released in 2003 as much as $654 million. The film was a smash hit, causing Disney to catch up with a sequel rapidly. Dead Man’s Chest released in 2006, with At World’s End closing out the first set of three out of 2007. And keeping in mind that the sequels still demonstrated successfully, At World’s End’s $963.4 million take-ups saw a slight decrease from Dead Man’s Chest’s $1.066 billion overall aggregates.

On Stranger Tides, released in 2011, would proceed to reestablish the series with another billion dollars, with 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales taking somewhat of a stumble. That film took in $794 million. In any case, the series’ prominence extends past the movies. This isn’t in any event, considering the books and computer games, or the updates to the ride that started everything. Presently, with a sixth film arranged, Disney is discussing a reboot to the beloved franchise.

Rebooting The Franchise

Despite the stinger toward the finish of the fifth film teasing a continuation, Disney has been hoping to patch up the franchise. While the first series is a smash hit with an aggregate, rebooting the series does have its perks. For one, a reboot means a new coherence, which allows for investigating plot points that previous movies took care of contrastingly or secured out of studying later on. A reboot also means new actors, which would take into consideration new translations of various characters.

Will We See More Of Johnny Depp?

The short answer to this one seems to be no – Disney has settled on the decision to push forward on the reboot without star Johnny Depp playing Captain Jack Sparrow. This might be because of his dangerous past hardly any years, making him not a sure investment.

