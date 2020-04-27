Home Celebrity PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 6: RETURN OF THE KRAKEN - LATEST UPDATES...
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 6: RETURN OF THE KRAKEN – LATEST UPDATES AND INFORMATION

By- Rida Samreen
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is always one of the most loved movies of Johnny Depp. Fans have been waiting for around three years. The release of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still unconfirmed. We all do await for its release. The crazy lovers of Pirates of the Caribbean movies are curious to know the names of the actors who will return in the sixth part of this movie.

THE CAST WHO WILL FEATURE:

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will also see the returning of Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. Johnny Depp is likely to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in the movie as usual.

While on the other side Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightly, and Brenton Thwaites are also likely to reprise their roles as Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, and Henry Turner respectively.

 WHEN IS IT RELEASING?

The release date of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is not announced yet. The film was expected to release in 2020.

As now chances are very less based on the current global situation. The world is working against coronavirus pandemic now, all the projects in the entertainment industry have been halted and postponed.

IS THE TRAILER OUT?

No there are no trailer updates as far as the information we have received. Stay tuned to the moscoop to get the latest updates on the movie franchise.

