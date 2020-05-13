Home Movies Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Response Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every...
Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Response Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Movement Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Pirates of the Caribbean (POTC) is a Disney Franchise, first released in 2003. The Franchise consists of five films released over the years. There are other media publications such as video games, spin-off novels, etc. The series originated with the Pirates of the Caribbean theme ride attraction. The ride was based on pirate folklores. The film has grossed over $4.5 mill and is the 14th highest-grossing movie.

Synopsis of the plot

Henry Turner sets on said to break with Flying Dutchman to break a curse. The curse binds him to the Dutchman and can be broken by Trident of Poseidon. Henry intends to recruit Cpt. Jack Sparrow to help him. Will says it is impossible and asks Henry to leave. But a man of firm decision decides to carry on. 9 years later, Henry is a sailor in the British Navy. The ships said into the Deadly Triangle and collide with the wreck of Silent Mary. Which conjures Pirate Hunter Salazar. He spares Henry and asks him to deliver a message to Jack. Salzar is coming. 

For all the fans, there might be a sixth part coming. Yes, there are rumours everywhere. Thought this part is not the continuation of the Franchise. It is a “soft reboot”. But rumours are that Jhonny Depp (Jack Sparrow) is not in the lead. And fans are just not at all amused by the news. 

The DisInsider claims the studio wants to reboot the series with a female lead. Reports are Avengers Endgame, and Jumanji’s Karen Gillan will lead. Jack Sparrow’s replacement will be Redd. She is a red-haired pirate from Disney Ride. 

Pirates of the Caribbean cast, plot and releases date

As far as we know, everything is in the air. Nothing has been finalized. Even the script for the movie is not ready yet. There are rumours all around, but these are mere rumours. Some sources say that Jhonny Depp will return, but others deny the same. So for the present time, all the fans can come up with their plots. 

Tejeshwani Singh

