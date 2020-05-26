Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release date,cast,production and Johnny Depp’s role

- Advertisement -

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release date, plot, Johnny Depp’s returning and everything you need to know about this Disney film.

Everyone’s all-time favourite pirate movie is all set to make its way for the sixth part. This movie is one of the most anticipated ones since 2017. Johnny Depp might also be returning to the team which isn’t officially confirmed yet. But we can see that the fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement for the return of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. Pirates of the Caribbean have been one of the most popular films of all time. We also know that each movie was a huge hit. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth movie in the series, earned close to $800 million worldwide which confirms that the movie is almost everyone’s favourite.

Plot details:

According to the sources, the script is not yet completed and is still in development. Regarding the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer mentioned, “We’re working on a draft right now and hopefully we’ll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they’ll like it. We don’t know. We’ve been working on it for a little bit.”

But this time the story might dive into a female-driven story. This might take it back to its original theme park ride.

The cast of Pirates of the Caribbean 6:

The biggest question about the movie is if Johnny Depp will be returning to the movie. It’s still unsure as no official announcement has been made yet. When questioned about Johnny Depp, Bruckheimer answered, “The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be.” He also mentioned that the door is always opened for the actor.

But the other cast including Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs will be returning to the team

Trailer and release date of the movie:

Disney hasn’t released any official statement about the release date of the movie as it’s still in draft.

There is also no official trailer released by Disney.