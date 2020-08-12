Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release date, Cast, Plot And Rumors about Johnny Depp!!

- Advertisement -

Pirates of The Caribbean is a record breaking franchise. Is the fourteenth highest grossing movie franchise ever. Meanwhile , only movie franchise with more than a billion collection worldwide. And now the amazing entertainment is ready for a sixth part.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Release Date

Release date of Pirates of the Caribbean is not confirm till the date. But the thing is , it’s sure to have a sixth part. Everyone is hoping for a soon return of the movie and our favourite characters. There are no expectations of the release in 2020 . Now let’s see what information manufacturers and officials share in coming times.

Plot for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Pirates of the Caribbean is always loved for its marvellous adventurous scripts . But , this time makers are tightly lipped over it. There are rumours that Disney wants sixth installment to have a denial drive story. In contrast, fans are ready for an idea of theme park ride . Recently a change from captive to pirate queen , the character of Reds will be a addition. That’s all for now , till any new detail stay tune.

Cast that may return for Sixth Part

There were many rumors that Johnny Depp will leave the franchise . But Johnny prove all them wrong and false he will be returning as Jack Sparrow for sure. Other cast will include : Orlando Bloom , Keira Knightly , Breton Twaits , Kaya Scodelario , Kevin McNally .