Pirates of The Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And famous series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most loved and famous series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The first part of Pirates of The Caribbean was released in 2003. It received a crazy response at the box office. With over $4.5 billion worldwide, Pirates of the Caribbean series is the 14th highest-grossing film of all time and it was the first franchise to gross $1 billion globally. The fifth part of this movie was released in the year 2017. We all are eagerly waiting to know about Pirates of The Caribbean 6.

CAST:

The most important character, Johnny Depp who played the character of Captain Jack Sparrow would be returning Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The cast members are likely to return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are as follow:

  • Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow
  • Orlando Bloom as Will Turner
  • Keira Knightley as Swann-Turner/Elizabeth Swann
  • Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner
  • Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa
  • Kevin McNally’s Joshamee Gibbs

 

RELEASE DATE:

The film was most likely to be released in 2020. Disney is currently at the early stage of making the sixth part of this movie. Pirates of Caribbean 6 is most likely to get released around fall 2021. But due to this pandemic, there might be a delay in the release.

TRAILER:

No, makers of the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 have not dropped any teaser and trailer of the film yet.

 

