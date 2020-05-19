Pirates of the Caribbean 6: producer Confused To Say Anything About Johnny Depp’s Future

- Advertisement -

Talks about Johnny Depp’s yield to Pirates of the Caribbean 6 happen to be uncontrolled now. So, Jerry Bruckheimer, the film show producer, finally broke his silence, but he appeared unsure.

Johnny Depp’s potential in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 remains unclear. Considering the problems he is facing against his ex-wife folks on the other side of the movie franchise appear to have.

Will fans once again see Captain Jack Sparrow?

Bruckheimer confessed that he is not certain if the celebrity can reprise his role.

“The one we are growing at this time, we are not sure what Johnny’s function will be,” he informed Collider. “So, we are going to need to see.”

He disclosed that the instalment is in the works, currently demonstrating they’re working on it. “We are working on a draft at this time,” he explained. “Hopefully, we will get it soon and provide it to Disney, and hopefully they will enjoy it”

Bruckheimer himself could not affirm Jonny Depp’s standing on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. “We do not understand,” he added. “We have been working on it for just a bit”

Amber Heard’s ex-husband surfaced as Captain Jack Sparrow at Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. It was a hit. He returned in Dead Man’s Chest, In World’s End, On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Following NME, Bruckheimer was behind most of these pictures. Now there is a script being composed.

An important part of the movie

Johnny plays an essential part in the film collection. He’s led all of the initial five movie instalments, which brought a combined total of $4.5 billion, Yahoo! Noted. He also got a Best Actor nomination for The Curse Of The Black Pearl in 2003.

But, 360 degrees turned after he was accused by Amber Heard and verbally abusing her. They divorced in January 2017 and consented to get a settlement, but their disputes persist.

Meanwhile, Bruckheimer is anticipating the arrival of Pirates of the Caribbean 6. However, there are promises that another instalment might feature a guide and is going to be a reboot.

There are rumours Karen Gillan can take the character. As Walt Disney has yet to comment about the problem anyhow, this premise should be just taken by fans using a grain of salt.