Pirates of The Caribbean 6: Plot, cast, release date and new updates

Fan-favourite Pirates of the Caribbean will be back soon. After five successful movies from the franchise, the sixth movie will reach us soon. Fans are worried that Johnny Depp won’t be in the new movie or won’t get a prominent role. A petition has been signed by nearly two lakhs people for Johnny Depp to get back his role. It is to be considered that he was also nominated for Oscars for best actor for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. It seems like Pirates of the Caribbean will not be the same without our favorite Captain Jack Sparrow.

“We’re working on a draft right now and hopefully we’ll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they’ll like it.” “We’ve been working on it for a little bit”, said the producer Bruckheimer. He also mentioned Johnny Depp’s role, “The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be.” “So, we’re going to have to see.”

This is slightly disappointing for the fans.

The plot of Pirates of the Caribbean 6:

This time, it’s rumoured that Captain Jack Sparrow will be replaced by a female character. A female-driven story is in the mind of the writers which is also the origin of the movie. The last movie almost grossed 800 million and was a huge hit. The fans are expecting a lot from the new movie.

The cast of Pirates of the Caribbean :

The biggest question is if Johnny Depp is returning but this has not been confirmed yet by the team

The cast including Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs will be returning to the team.

Release date and trailer:

Disney hasn’t confirmed the release date yet. The production is yet to begin which means that we have to wait for a year for the release of the film. Disney has not revealed the title of the new film.

There is no official trailer available for now.