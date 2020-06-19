PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 6: Main cast, Release date, Trailer, Announcement date and Primary Development Here

- Advertisement -

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is always one of the most loved movies of Johnny Depp. Fans have been waiting for around three years. The release of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still unconfirmed. We all do await for its release. The crazy lovers of Pirates of the Caribbean movies are curious to know the names of the actors who will return in the sixth part of this movie.

RELEASE DATE:

The release date of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is not announced yet. The film was expected to release in 2020.

As of now, chances are very less based on the current global situation. The world is working against coronavirus pandemic currently, all the projects in the entertainment industry have been halted and postponed.

TRAILER:

No, there are no trailer updates as far as the information we have received. Stay tuned to the moscoop to get the latest updates on the movie franchise.

CAST:

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will also see the returning of Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. Johnny Depp is likely to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in the movie as usual.

While on the other side, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightly, and Brenton Thwaites are also likely to reprise their roles as Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, and Henry Turner, respectively.

STORY PLOT:

We don’t know the story plot so far. But we will keep you updated once we get information.