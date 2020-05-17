Home Movies Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Jerry Bruckheimer doesn’t know if Johnny Depp...
Movies

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Jerry Bruckheimer doesn’t know if Johnny Depp will return

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

Jerry Bruckheimer has provided an update on the projected sixth instalment into the Pirates Of The Caribbean, and it is clear that those involved don’t know what to do with Johnny Depp.

After recently being asked by Collider for an update on the movie, the producer responded,”We’re focusing on a draft at this time and hopefully we’ll get it soon and give it to Disney and hopefully they will enjoy it. We do not know. We’ve been working on it for just a little bit.”

It was that Bruckheimer was quizzed about Depp being included in the film’s chances, and his answer was far from convincing.

“The one we are developing at this time, we are not sure what Johnny’s role is going to be,” Bruckheimer said. “So, we are going to have to see.”

Depp has been in the cornerstone of this Pirates Of The Caribbean, leading all five instalments, which have spanned a combined total of #3.7 billion ($4.5 billion). Depp even earned a Best Actor nomination for his performance in 2003’s The Curse Of The Black Pearl, also.

However, career and Depp’s life was shrouded in controversy over the past couple of decades, after he was accused by his ex-wife Amber Heard of being verbally and physically violent during their connection. A settlement was agreed 2016, in August, while the group were divorced 2017, in January they continue to be wrapped up in legal disputes.

Also Read:  Pirates of The Caribbean 6 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer;And Lots More!!

Meanwhile, ever since the release of Dead Men Tell No Tales back in 2017, Bruckheimer has looked to proceed forward together with all the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. Back in October, it was noted that Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin had written the brand new script that could reboot the franchise, while earlier this week it had been alleged that Karen Gillan was considered for the lead female character.

Also Read:  Messiah Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming New Details Here
- Advertisement -
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

Spinning Out Season 2: Release Date Seemingly Revealed By [CAST] Members, Interesting [SPOILERS], Plot And Latest Update Here

TV Show Raman Kumar -
Hey! Everybody hopes you are doing well. Listed below are back with a more update for you. Now we'll talk about a net series....
Read more

‘Love is Blind’ season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Episodes and Everything You Need to Know

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Following a successful season 1, the most recent reality dating show Love is Blind yields to Netflix for another season.
Also Read:  Messiah Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming New Details Here
As it's been resurrected for...
Read more

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Jerry Bruckheimer doesn’t know if Johnny Depp will return

Movies Raman Kumar -
Jerry Bruckheimer has provided an update on the projected sixth instalment into the Pirates Of The Caribbean, and it is clear that those involved...
Read more

World War Z 2: ‘Brad Pitt’ Reason Why We May Never See This Movie at Box Office, Get Latest Updates Here

Movies Raman Kumar -
Since the film produced a total of $540 million worldwide, world War Z film was a sudden hit. Max Brooks predicated on a 2006...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Episodes and Everything You Need to Know

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
The sitcom, Derry Girls has grown into among comedy's art. Even though there are teens causing chaos, the projecting and the basic gist of...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.