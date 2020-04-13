Home TV Show Will Johnny Depp to return for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6?
Will Johnny Depp to return for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6?

By- vikash yadav
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is one of the sets of fantasy swashbuckler films. The first portion of Pirates of The Caribbean was premiered back in the year 2013.

With over $4.5 billion globally, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has come to be the 14th highest-grossing film of all time. The franchise’s fifth and last part has been released in 2017 and since then millions of people are awaiting watch Pirates of The Caribbean 6.

In the franchise, Johnny Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow’s role and it’s his characters that left people wanting to get more. There have been many reports stating that Johnny Depp wouldn’t be reprising his role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

As per the reports, Disney contemplated replacing Johnny Depp after his national abuse allegations by Amber Heard, as he is proved innocent in the court but things have changed.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6’s sixth element will be directed by Joachim Ronning, who had also helmed the previous area of the franchise. Disney has hired Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl fame) to write some fresh new ideas for the 6th Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

The job of writing some fresh new ideas was given to Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick but they abandoned the job to work on a Deadpool series. There are reports that the sequel could come out from late 2021 although the release date of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 remains not declared.

There have been rumors claiming that Johnny Depp was substituted by Zac Efron since the new Captain Jack Sparrow and the entire Pirates series was obtaining a soft reboot. There are all fans of Johnny Depp who are rallying up in his support on social media because he was proved innocent in the abuse allegations Should something to go by the most recent report.

Reports are claiming that Disney has altered its decision. Yes, you read that right. It’d be exciting to see Johnny Deep playing pirates Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

