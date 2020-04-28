Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Trailer, Date, Plot and Johnny Depp’s More Information Here

- Advertisement -

It’s a pirate’s life for lovers of the smash-hit movie show Pirates of the Caribbean–particularly with the news that a reboot is in the works. Information is slim and while no release date has been announced yet, we can nevertheless examine where we are and what we know of this series’ future.

The Series So Far

Disney’s first film in the series based on the journey, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, released in 2003 to the tune of $654 million. The film was a smash hit, inducing Disney to follow up with a sequel. Dead Man’s Chest released in 2006, together with In World’s End closing out the original trilogy in 2007. And while the sequels still proved successful, At World’s End’s $963.4 million drag saw a slight drop from Dead Man’s Chest’s $1.066 billion worldwide total.

On Stranger Tides, published in 2011, goes to reestablish the show with another billion dollars, together with 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales carrying a bit of a stumble. That movie took in $794 million. But the series’ popularity extends beyond the films. This isn’t even taking into account the books and video games, or the updates into the ride that began it all. Now, with a sixth movie planned, Disney is talking into the franchise about a reboot.

Rebooting The Franchise

Despite the stinger by the end of the movie teasing a continuation, Disney has been trying to revamp the franchise. Rebooting the show does have its perks while the original series is a smash hit with a complete. For starters, a fresh continuity, allowing for investigating plot points that previous movies locked from researching in the long run or handled is meant by a reboot. A reboot also means actors, which would allow for new translations of distinct characters.

What’s The Script For The New Movie Moving?

As for progress on the next film’s script, Pirates’ writers are navigating treacherous waters. Initially, Disney had Deadpool authors Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick signed to compose the rebooted script. But, Reese and Wernick left the job in early 2019. Later that same year, longtime Pirates author Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin were declared as the new writers. With Ted Elliott’s experience with the franchise and Craig Mazin’s talent for terror and comedy, the script is sure to be interesting.

Will We See More?

The brief answer to this one seems to be no — Disney has made the decision to proceed on the reboot with no celebrity Johnny Depp playing Captain Jack Sparrow. This could be due to his problematic past couple of years making him not a certain investment.

Without the controversy, Disney moving forward on the reboot without Johnny Depp makes some sense. A reboot is what it says on the tin: starting new with the same idea. The world opens up to new portrayals. Additionally, it opens up the budget as Disney will allegedly conserve 90 million dollars by not moving with Depp.

Progress on the franchise’s reboot might have slowed with the coronavirus pandemic, but new information is guaranteed to continue to surface. Meanwhile, the first four films are available to see on Disney+ for those who don’t need to wait to reevaluate the high seas.