Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition casting Johnny Depp nears 200,000

There is no good info regarding Pirates of the Caribbean 6, and it is still unclear whether the movie is going to probably be greenlighted for production. The majority of the news surrounding the franchise is coming out of rumours, with the majority of it based on Johnny Depp’s casting.

Since the whispers could have it, Disney is considering cutting Depp as the titular Captain Jack Sparrow due to the mess. Amber Heard, Depp’s spouse, accused the celebrity of being emotionally and physically violent during their brief marriage.

A good deal of folks believed the allegation before a music recording from Daily Mail demonstrated that Heard was supposedly the one committing the abuse. Even the vitriol could have contributed though fans are habituated to the chance Disney to distance itself in the celebrity.

Online petition gains significant traction

A request was launched online advocating Disney to rethink, which can be currently north of 185,000 and is poised to accomplish its 200,000 goals shortly. That amount is greater than three times the number of signees compared last year, a testament to the service which the celebrity is getting from individuals.

There is no word on this front, concerning the storyline. In reality, the movie dropped Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick this past year, leading to more doubt for its franchise.

Right now, Ted Elliot’s title is recorded on the IMDB webpage as the film’s author. Since he had been the person who wrote the screen story of this movie, Elliot is no stranger to the franchise.

Returning to the old days

Together with Salazar’s Revenge failing to get to the billion-dollar mark, there is a good deal of pressure on another movie to provide good performance on the blockbuster stage. If Depp is from this picture, it is hard to envision whether the reboot can attain the amount of achievement which the franchise has enjoyed up to now.

There is also the issue of the narrative. For the film, it ought to have a plotline reminiscent from the franchise’s first days.

This was the reason Wernick and Reese were hired in the first location. Disney’s movie production leader Sean Bailey stated the authors were likely to “create Pirates punk rock again and give the franchise a much-needed kick in the pants which could revive the off-kilter charm the newest exuded in its early days.”

All in all, the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 stay in limbo and it is uncertain if Disney will proceed with its prior strategy or shelve the movie indefinitely. However, there is still some hope that the movie will see the light of day. That is the expectation of the lovers.