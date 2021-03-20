Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway, Going Earlier This Summer; Read Release Date, Storyline, Etc.…!!

Cast: Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne, James Corden, Domhnall Gleeson

Studio: Columbia Pictures

Genre: Family and Kids

Peter Rabbit 2: It is a live-action animated film released in 2018. The film is directed by Will Gluck and written by Rob Lier. It is based on the stories of Peter Rabbit, which Beatrix Potter has developed.

The audience received Peter Rabbit’s positive feedback as well as critics for his screenplays, funny scenes, and animation. On the box office too the movie was successful. It will feature a variety of original cast members reprising their roles, as well as plenty of mischief and adventure from our protagonist and his furry companions.

Peter Rabbit 2 Release Date:

Sony announced that Peter Rabbit was spin-off as the film received positive feedback. Peter Rabbit 2: The official trailer for the Runaway was released in October 2019 and the film was scheduled to be released in April 2020. Peter Rabbit 2’s new release date in the USA on 15 January 2021.

Trailer:

Plot:

This sequel seems to pick up right where the first one left off, with Bea marrying Peter’s former nemesis, Thomas.

We discover that Bea has written a best-selling book about Peter, and despite appearing to enjoy his newfound celebrity, the rift between the rabbit and Thomas resurfaces, owing to Peter’s reputation for mischief.

Peter, frustrated by his situation, runs away from home and meets a friend of his late father’s — together, they get up to all kinds of mischief, which seems to be the film’s main storyline.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” co-stars Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson and feature the voice work of Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki.

The first film, “Peter Rabbit” opened in 2018 and went on to take in $351M worldwide.

Let the shenanigans begin! Happy #StPatricksDay from #PeterRabbit2: The Runaway, coming soon to theaters! ☘️🌈 pic.twitter.com/YKiehL6unU — Peter Rabbit (@PeterRabbit) March 17, 2021

As movie theaters have been cleared to open again, it’s expected to take several weeks for all of Los Angeles’ cinemas to reopen their doors.

But the reopening is still a major step toward recovery for the box office, as the three largest box office markets — New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco — will now be able to reopen theaters with a 25% capacity limit.