PENNYWORTH SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot, Announcement and all latest updates CLICK HERE!

Pennyworth was created by Gotham writers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon; the Batman prequel series airs on Epix and centres on the origin story of Batman’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth, performed with Jack Bannon.
RELEASE DATE:
This 2020 premiere is intended for season 2; a fall debut makes the most sense for its series. Pennyworth season 2’s January 2020 production start would have it probably wrap sometime in August, ideal timing for the October or November premiere.
TRAILER:
There are no trailer updates so far. Stay tuned on moscoop for all latest information. Meanwhile, Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 1.
CAST:
We don’t know much about season 2 cast but, The star cast from Pennyworth season 1 includes Bannon and Aldridge, Emma Paetz as Martha Kane, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett as Bazza, Ryan Fletcher as Dave Boy, Dorothy Atkinson as Mary Pennyworth and Polly Walker as Peggy Sykes. Jason Flemyng as Lord James Harwood and Paloma Faith as Bet Sykes will also be joining the cast for the new upcoming season.
STORY PLOT:
The series’ 10-episode initial season takes audiences back to 1960’s London using Alfred as a former SAS soldier alive with his parents and trying to receive his fresh safety firm off the ground. It doesn’t take long for him caught up in espionage and murder. Joined by his two friends, Bazza (Hainsley Lloyd Bennett) and Dave Boy (Ryan Fletcher), Alfred leaves behind a trail of bodies later finding himself thrust into the centre of a battle that includes the Queen of England, the British government, the CIA, and two revolutionary bands. Alfred Pennyworth has a long way to go until he could become Batman’s butler. Season 1 has concentrated on battling the No Name League and the Raven Society. Therefore season 2 will probably put Alfred back in danger, but with new enemies. Another narrative that still wants a resolution is the mystery of what happened involving Martha and the Satanist cult leader. Season 1 has started to research Martha’s and Thomas’s relationship, so this is something that’s guaranteed to play in year 2 as well. There’s also the little matter of Alfred sleeping in the season 1 finale, which is not possible to imagine not having consequences with the Queen of England.
