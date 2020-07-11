PENNYWORTH SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot, Announcement and all latest updates CLICK HERE!

- Advertisement -

The series’ 10-episode initial season takes audiences back to 1960’s London using Alfred as a former SAS soldier alive with his parents and trying to receive his fresh safety firm off the ground. It doesn’t take long for him caught up in espionage and murder. Joined by his two friends, Bazza (Hainsley Lloyd Bennett) and Dave Boy (Ryan Fletcher), Alfred leaves behind a trail of bodies later finding himself thrust into the centre of a battle that includes the Queen of England, the British government, the CIA, and two revolutionary bands. Alfred Pennyworth has a long way to go until he could become Batman’s butler. Season 1 has concentrated on battling the No Name League and the Raven Society. Therefore season 2 will probably put Alfred back in danger, but with new enemies. Another narrative that still wants a resolution is the mystery of what happened involving Martha and the Satanist cult leader. Season 1 has started to research Martha’s and Thomas’s relationship, so this is something that’s guaranteed to play in year 2 as well. There’s also the little matter of Alfred sleeping in the season 1 finale, which is not possible to imagine not having consequences with the Queen of England.