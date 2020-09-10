Penny Worth Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Excited for upcoming season !

- Advertisement -

Pennyworth is an American crime drama web television series, a creation of Bob Kane and Bill Finger. The show basically an adoption from the DC comic universe. Till now, the show has one season that’s too on 28 July 2019. It has a rating of 72 % from Rotten Tomatoes and 8/10 from IMDb. Season one has ten episodes. After getting a reasonable response from viewers, now everyone is waiting for season 2.

Penny Worth Season 2 Release Date :

Penny Worth announce the renewal of the show for season two on 30 October 2019. Season two will also have ten episodes. The production and filming processes start in Early 2020. Reports state that production processes end until August this year. But until now, there are no such details available. Expectations are that show may drop around late 2020.

Penny Worth Season 2 Plot

As we know, Alfred Penny Worth has a long way to go before he can become Batman’s Butler. Season one mostly focuses on battling the Raven Society. So in season two, Alfred is likely to be put in danger. Another mystery is, What happens between Martha and the Satanist Cult leader? This will solve in season two. Season two will also witness Thomas and Martha’s relation.

Penny Worth Season 2 :Cast

Emma Paetz, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Polly Walker, Benner Aldridge. Jason Flemming will also be thwill this time.