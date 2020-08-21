Home TV Show Penny Worth Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Many interesting information!!
Pennyworth is an American crimes  drama web television series, a creation of Bob Kane and Bill Finger. The show is an adoption of DC comics. Till now the show has only one season that’s on 28 July 2019. It has a rating of 72% from Rotten Tomatoes and 8/10 on IMDb . Season one has a total of 10 episodes . After getting moderate response from viewers now every one is eager to know about next season.

Pennyworth Season 2 Release Date :

Pennyworth announce the renewal of the season on 30 October 2019. Season 2 will also have 10 episodes . The production and filming processes start in early 2020. Reports state that production processes and filming will end till August 2020 and show will drop around late 2020.

Pennyworth Season 2 Plot

As we know, Alfred Pennyworth has a long way to go before he can become Batman’s butler . Season one mostly focuses on battling The Raven Society. So in season two , Alfred is likely to be put in the danger. Another mystery is what happened between Martha and Satanist Cult leader? Upcoming season will answer it . Season 2 will also witness Thomas and Martha’s relationship.

Cast Details of Pennyworth :

Emma Paetz , Hansley Lloyd Benett , Ryan Fletcher , Dorothy Atkinson , Polly Walker Bennor Aldridge , Jason Flemming .

