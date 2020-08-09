Home TV Show Penny worth season 2: introduction; release date; cast; trailer updates
TV Show

Penny worth season 2: introduction; release date; cast; trailer updates

By- A.JOVITTA
The series penny worth is one of the fantastic American web TV series and it was based on the genre of crime. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the second season as it become more popular among the world.  The network Epix distributed this marvelous series and I am sure the next series will also distributed by the same network. I hope there will be the same executive producers namely Bruno heller, danny cannon. The season 1 was first premiered in the year of 2019 and I am sure the next season will be released in the year of 2020. The story lines was really interesting to watch the entire series. Stay tuned to discover more information about this series.

Penny worth season 2; cast and characters;

There was so many starring characters in this series and I am sure the characters will return back in this series.

Jack bannon played his roles as Alfred pennyworth and he will be definitely back in this series as he was the only main and wanted character.

We may also see some familiar faces namely ben alridge as Thomas wayne, hainsley lyod Bennett as deon, Jason flemyng as lord james harwood, polly walker as peggy sykes, etc..

I hope the above characters will return in this series. let us wait for some more new characters for this series.

Penny worth season 2; Release Date

There is no official announcement regarding the release date.

The production work was stopped due to the global effect of corona virus. I am sure the work will be started after the lockdown situation. People are very much excited to watch the second season and I am sure the release date will be announced soon by the production team. I hope the series will saw a biggest twist among the people.

Penny worth season 2; trailer

There is no specified trailer for this series and the trailer will be launched as soon as possible in future days. let us wait and watch the trailer updates.  stay calm, wait and watch this series.

