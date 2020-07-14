Peaky Blinders Season 6: When Will Shooting Start of The Season 6? And, Know All Latest Updates.

- Advertisement -

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders is a British crime drama series that follows the narrative of this Shelby crime family after the first world war. Set in Birmingham, England, the literary family is loosely based on a real 19th-century urban youth gang known by the name Birmingham. The series first premiered on 12 September 2013, on BBC, and the latest series aired on 25 August 2019. The show is also available on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders has become among the finest shows the BBC has to offer, and audiences are excited to know when the new episodes will be released. Here’s everything that we know so far about the season.

WILL WE GET A PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6?

The series will go back for a sixth season. But there is a delay anticipated. The Covid-19 pandemic has hugely disturbed the entertainment business.

Director Anthony Byrne said that filming was to start at the end of March, 2020 and end by July. However, production and filming has halted. He further mentioned that if they start shooting in January, 2021 they would not finish until June and then adding another six months of editing. This means Peaky Blinders, the end of 2021 or 2022, may release season 6.

PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6: CAST?

Most of the previous cast members will return to reprise their roles: Cillian Murphy (as Tommy Shelby), Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne), Annabelle Wallis (Grace), Natasha O’Keeffe (Lizzie Shelby), Sam Claflin (Oswald Mosley). We can expect some more other cast members to return.

Anthony Bryne also verified a new character would be seen in season 6. On the other hand, the design is not yet been cast. There are also discussions that Stephen Graham might seem in the upcoming season.

PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6: WHAT IS IT ABOUT?

Season five finished with Tommy Shelby pointing a gun in his head. Anthony Byrne confirmed that S6 would pick up from that scene.

As the plot is kept closely under wraps, In terms of many unanswered questions that S5 left us, we could only speculate at the moment.