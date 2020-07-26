Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Difficult Role Play Story Here

Peaky Blinders season 6 Release Date:

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders has not yet been given an official release date on the BBC,

A special message from Cillian Murphy to the #PeakyBlinders community. pic.twitter.com/gthouWL6zO — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 23, 2020

When season five came out back in August 2019, it was suggested by the show’s director Anthony Byrne the new series would be out in early 2021.

This was because production was set to begin in March 2020 before it was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Filming has not been able to begin again since, but there are hopes it will start-up in the next few months.

The latest update on when it might be out coming from Byrne in an interview with Digital Spy.

During this, he revealed they are working to filming in early next year, which means the show could be delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic.

He said that feels achievable. Whether that’s true or not, I have no idea.

If we did start shooting in January 2021, we wouldn’t finish until May or June, and then it’s another six months of editing.

Who is in the cast of Peaky Blinders season 6?

All of the major members of the cast are expected to return in season six of the show, including Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

This includes

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray,

Finn Cole as Michael Gray,

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby,

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby

and Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby.

What will happen in Peaky Blinders season 6?

Fans will remember how season five ended on a cliffhanger with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) holding a gun. Viewers will also be hoping to discover who betrayed him and scuppered his plans to kill Mosley. The series writer Steven Knight has also revealed there will be a time jump going into the next season as well.

Is there a trailer for Peaky Blinders season 6?

No, there is no trailer for Peaky Blinders season 6, as filming has not yet begun.