Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release date, Cast, Plot And Future Plans for the show!!

- Advertisement -

Peak Blinders is a crime drama from times of Steven Knight and inspired from World War. The show carries stories of Shelby crime family after first world war. The first season of the show premier on 12 September 2013 on BBC network.Season five is the latest season which premier on 25 August 2019. Now the show is also available on Netflix. Everybody is eagerly awaiting for season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date

The show will surely return for a sixth season . However , the delays are significant and expectations are for further more delays. Because entertainment industry is just ceased due to corona epidemic. According to director Anthony Byrne shooting and filming processes are barged. So according to estimations the show will be available around 2021 or 2022. Till any new advancement stay glue to us.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Plot

Season five ends with Tommy Shelby pointing a gun on his head. Anthony Byrne confirm that season 6 will pick up directly from that scene only. As for the many unanswered questions which season five lest us with. We can only speculate at the moment ,as the plot is under wraps.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cast

Most of the season five’s cast will reprise there roles . That cast includes : Cillian Murphy , Paul Anderson , Harry Weirton , Sophie Rundle , Annabelle Wallis , Natasha O’ Keeffe , Sam Clafin . Some new faces may also witnessed this time .