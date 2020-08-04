Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information Here !!

- Advertisement -

Peaky Blinders Season 6

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders is a British crime drama series that follows the Shelby crime family’s story after the first world war. Set in Birmingham, England, the fictional family is loosely based on a real 19th-century urban youth gang known by the name Birmingham. The series’ first premiered on 12 September 2013, on BBC, and the latest series aired on 25 August 2019. The show is also available on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders has become one of the finest shows the BBC has to offer, and viewers have been eager to know when the new episodes will be released. Here’s everything that we know so far about the sixth season.

WILL WE GET A PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6?

The show will return for a sixth season. However, a significant delay is expected. The entertainment industry has been massively disturbed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director Anthony Byrne stated that filming was to start at the end of March (2020) and end by July. But the pandemic has halted production and filming. He further mentioned that if they start shooting in January (2021), they wouldn’t finish until June and then adding another six months of editing. This means Peaky Blinders season six may be released by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6: CAST?

Most of the previous cast members will return to reprise their roles: Cillian Murphy (as Tommy Shelby), Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne), Annabelle Wallis (Grace), Natasha O’Keeffe (Lizzie Shelby), Sam Claflin (Oswald Mosley). We can also expect some more other cast members to return.

Anthony Bryne also confirmed that a new female character would be seen in season 6. However, the style is yet to be cast. There are also talks that Stephen Graham might appear in the upcoming season.

PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6: WHAT IS IT ABOUT?

Season five ended with Tommy Shelby pointing a gun at his head. Anthony Byrne confirmed that S6 would pick up directly from that scene.

As for the many unanswered questions which S5 left us with, we can only speculate at the moment, as the plot is kept tightly under wraps.