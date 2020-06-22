Peaky Blinders Season 6: Plot,cast,release date and all the latest information about the show

Peaky Blinders is one of the most brilliant crime shows of all time. All five seasons were a huge hit and were loved by fans all over the world. The show aired on BBC Two for the first four seasons, and Season five aired in BBC One. Peaky Blinders is also available on Netflix from 2019. The show also won the National Television Award for Best Drama. Steven Knight almost confirmed that the show would have two more seasons, but BBC has not confirmed this.

The plot of Season 6:

Every single person is now waiting to know what will be happening in Season 6. The show is known for its brilliant storytelling and cliff hanger moments. Season 5 ended with Tommy falling apart while placing a gun in his head. But as Murphy is returning to the sound, he is not dead yet. We can get to see Gina’s family, which we are so excited about. Also, Season 6 Episode 1 is named “Black Day.”

The cast of Season 6:

Of Course, our favorite Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby will be back in the new season. And another cast including Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray and Ian peck as Curly are mostly likely to reprise their roles. There is no official information on the new cast of the show.

Release date and trailer:

Director of the show, Anthony Byrne, said, “We were so close to the start of filming season six. Months of hard work by our very talented, dedicated, and hardworking crew. Sets were built, costumes were made. Cameras and lenses tested. Locations were booked. All the prep was done. It’s a real shame not to be able to make it for you at this time.”

The filming has already begun, but the production is now delayed due to the current Covid 19 pandemic. But the show is expected to be released by 2021.

There is no trailer available for now for Season 6.

The show is also available on BBC iPlayer.