Peaky Blinders season 6 : Expected release date ,plot, cast And Spoilers alert!!

Peaky Blinders :

Peaky Blinders is a crime drama from times of Steven Knight and inspired by World War 1 . The fifth season of this web television series was completed in 2019. And soon we are going to witness Season six.

Peaky Blinders season 6 release date

It is expected that season six may fall somewhere around mid 2021. However the production and makers have not officially announced anything. And because of COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased which results in postpone of many new seasons. It is hard to tell exact release date for Season six.

In 2017 , after season four it was announced that this show will have three more seasons. Means this web television series will have a total seven seasons. So the coming season will be the second last season.

Peaky Blinders season 6 Expected plot

Till now, no official trailer is there for season six. Meanwhile owners also not shared anything regarding the plot and storyline. So it becomes difficult but the makers have promised that season six is going to be a big blast. It will be more powerful and effective than previous seasons. Therefore audience will witness more action and chaos in season six. According to a leak season six will pick up from the end of season five. The main news is that first episode may have title ‘ Black Day’ .

Peaky Blinders season 6 Cast

The main cast will surely return for season 6 with : Cillian Murphy , Harry Kirton , Helen MC Crory , Paul Anderson , Sophie Rundal, Kate Phillips . Some of the new faces may be : Anabelle Wallis , Joe Cole , Charlotte Railey, Benjamin Zephaniah.