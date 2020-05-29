Peaky Blinders Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Netflix New Statement Here

- Advertisement -

What time is Peaky Blinders season five on Netflix?

Fans of the hit show can watch season five of Peaky Blinders on Netflix from (April 22, 2020).

It drops on the streaming service at 8 am.

Since debuting on our screens in 2013, Peaky Blinders has become a phenomenon across the UK and in other parts of the world.

Season five has already aired in the UK on BBC One, but now viewers across the globe will receive the fifth season of the show on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders season 5 cast:

It’s been confirmed that all major cast from the previous series – aside from Joe Cole – will be back, led once again by Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

That includes Helen McCrory (Aunt Polly), Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Sophie Rundle (Ada Shelby), Kate Phillips (Linda Shelby), and Natasha O’Keeffe (Lizzie Stark), as well as Aidan Gillen and Jack Rowan (as father-and-son heavyweights Aberama and Bonnie Gold).

Gillen may feel like a new character, thanks to a makeover for Aberama that the actor has very much welcomed.

Peaky Blinders season 5 plot:

During an appearance on The One Show earlier this year, Helen McCrory said season five is “the best one” yet, and also revealed a “world-first” photo of the actor as Polly.

“I can honestly say that it’s the best yet,” he said. “It’s really good. It’s fantastic and it all fell together beautifully. Great performances and I think audiences are going to be on the edge of their seats.”

After getting rid of both Luca Changretta and Alfie Solomons, Tommy is encouraged to take a break from the family business as Arthur explains “no-one wants to kill us”.

Unfortunately, the relaxation doesn’t seem to agree with Tommy. His mental health issues begin to affect him on the three-month break, with Polly encouraging him to get help before he comes back to work with a new plan.

The story of Peaky Blinders will pick up in the aftermath of the 1929 stock-market crash. Here’s the official synopsis for the new episodes: “Series five of Steven Knight’s crime family saga finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere.