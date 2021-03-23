Parents’ Scolding Has A Bad Effect On Children’s Brains: Angry, Beating And Shouting At Children Increases Depression And Anxiety.

Parents often scold children and in some cases even beat them up. Material and Stanford University have jointly conducted research to understand what effect it has on children. According to scientists, depression and anxiety increase in children, because it has a direct effect on their brain.

This Is How The Research Took Place

The research involved children aged 2 to 9 years. After being scolded and beaten by their parents, his brain was scanned. Scientists found that being more strict on children affected the part of their brain that controls emotions. As a result, it increases restlessness and depression.

Hardness Has The Opposite Effect

According to scientists, worldwide it is considered right for parents to be more strict for children, but it has the opposite effect. Hopefully, the results of the new research will help parents and parents will explain to children through dialogue.

Impact On Children’s Emotional Development

Researcher Dr. Sabrina Safren says parents need to understand how bad their strictness can have on children’s development. Its effect will be seen on the social and emotional development of children. In Britain, punishment is inflicted on children without any major reason. Be it a parent, a carer, or someone else.