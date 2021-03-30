Pain In Urination And Enlargement Of The Scar On The Skin Is Also A Sign Of Cancer, know Which Symptom Of Cancer Should Be Screened.

There are many symptoms of cancer that are similar to other diseases. As if feeling pain while urinating. Many such symptoms indicate cancer. Experts say that men should undergo some tests when they show certain symptoms of cancer. This can also reduce the risk of cancer. Know which symptoms indicate which type of cancer …

1- Prostate Cancer

The risk of prostate cancer usually remains after the age of 45 years. But, even at an early age, cases arise due to poor lifestyle or family history. Difficulty or pain in urinating indicates this cancer.

Important check: If a healthy person is also having a family history, then a digital rectum exam and prostate specimen antigen test should be done at regular intervals of six months or once a year.

2- Testicular Cancer

This cancer associated with the testicles that produce sperm is rare. Most of its cases are between 20 and 54 years of age.

Important check: If a person feels heaviness, swelling, and changes in their testicles, then medical advice should be taken. Also, the testicular examination should be done in routine.

3- Colorectal Cancer

It is main cancer in the large intestine. Men are twice as likely to develop it as women. The initial symptoms are the shrinking of the intestine and the easy growth of its internal surface.

Important tests: Apart from CT scans, colonoscopy, X-ray or sigmoidoscopy also identify this cancer.

4- Skin Cancer

Melanoma is the most common type of skin cancer. In this, abnormal changes in the color of the skin or the appearance of herpes or any scar without any reason indicate the disease. Long-term exposure to the sun increases its risk.

Important Check: Contact a dermatologist if you feel a change in size, color, or scar on the skin.

5- Blood Cancer

If perspiration becomes excessive, fatigue persists, weight is lost without any reason and bone pain persists, then it is a sign of blood cancer.

Important tests: For this, CBC is the best blood count test. In some cases of blood cancer, doctors also recommend a biopsy of bone marrow.