Ozark Season 4: Set To Premiere This Year With 14 Episodes, Read All Details!!!

After Season 3 of the critically acclaimed show ‘Ozark’ came to a close with a fiery, action-packed finale, the creators revealed that Season 4 would be coming soon. Now that the hit Netflix series is coming to a close with its final season, it’ll be even more exciting, gripping, and riveting. Ozark has a slew of accolades and honors under its belt, including an Emmy for direction from Jason Bateman and a Golden Globe nomination for Julia Garner.

The show’s first three seasons each had ten episodes that were nearly an hour-long, but since the creators want to dive further into Marty Byrde’s and his money-laundering family’s saga, the fourth season will have 14 episodes. It will be split into two halves, with the first half consisting of seven episodes. The creators have assured us that it will end with a bang.

When Will The Fourth Season of ‘Ozark’ Be Released?

The list of Netflix April releases was announced on March 25, 2021, and Ozark Season 4 was not included, so fans will have to wait another month for the next season, but here’s hoping it will start the following month.

Season 4: What Can We Expect?

There are a lot of fan theories floating around. Darlene Snell has triumphed in all three seasons, overcoming all obstacles in her path, but it appears that in Season 4, she will need all of the assistance she can get as she faces off against Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) for the final time.

Season 4 will also reveal how Darlene and her late husband Jacob were able to keep the Ozark Police Department under their control for so long. A few fan theories even seem to justify why Sheriff Nix is so deeply entrenched in Snell’s sphere of influence.

Overall, fans can keep their fingers crossed and their hopes high before they can enjoy the brilliant series one more time.