OZARK SEASON 3: CAST, RELEASE DATE, EPISODES AND ABOUT S2.

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Ozark season one which first premiered in 2017. It tells more about Marty Byrde, a financial adviser who uproots his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he now has to launder $500 million in five years at the order of a drug boss.

CAST AIRED IN SEASON 3:

Ozark stars Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde.

Laura Linney plays Marty’s wife, Wendy Byrde.

Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner play their children, Charlotte and Jonah, respectively.

Julia Garner plays Ruth Langmore a smart and sassy girl.

You may recognize Garner as well in season 3.

STORY PLOT FROM SEASON 2

The Season 2 finale episode of Ozark was named The Gold Coast. It culminated in murders, twists and the true mark of a finale, an explosion. Cade Langmore kills police officer Roy Petty, beating him to death with a tackle box. At the end of the season, officers find Roy’s car, suggesting they’re close to finding his body.

Wendy Byrde sets up Cade, who is shot multiple times in the chest and killed by the cartel. It’s not clear who pulled the trigger.

WHAT’S THE RELEASE DATE?

Titles of the episodes have been already released which are and include:

“Boss Fight” written by John Shiban.

“Civil Union” written by Martin Zimmerman and Bill Dubuque.

“It Came From Michoaca” written by Laura Deeley.

“Kevin Cronin Was Here” written by Miki Johnson.

“Su Case Es Mi Casa” written by Paul Kolsby.

“Wartime” written by Chris Mundy.

“All In” written by Chris Mundy.

“BFF” written by John Shiban.

“Fire Pink” written by Miki Johnson.

“In Case of Emergency” written by Ning Zhou.

IS THERE A TRAILER?

Yes! And it confirms a lot of what we have heard about the season. There’s a lot of Wendy, and a lot of the casino. It seems Wendy and Marty are going head to head this season, and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds.