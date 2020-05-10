Home TV Show OVERLORD SEASON 4: UNRAVEL OF AINZ?, RELEASE DATE? AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED...
OVERLORD SEASON 4: UNRAVEL OF AINZ?, RELEASE DATE? AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Overlord is one of the most popular Japanese anime TV series adapted by Madhouse consists of 3 seasons with 13 episodes each. There are millions of people who are wondering about Overlord season 4. The upcoming season is likely to be more exciting and engaging as makers are putting a lot of efforts and time to release the next season.

CAST:

The main characters who will reprise their role in the upcoming season are:

  • Satoshi Hino as Momonga
  • Ainz, Yumi Hara as Albedo
  • Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen
  • Manami Numakura as Narberal Gamma
  • Masayuki Katou as Demiurge.

STORY PLOT:

In the third season, we saw the return of the Great Tomb of Nazarick to the master Ainz after all the assault being done on the capital. The Carne Village continues to thrive despite being in continuous threat. The ultimate power of the conjurer Ainz was threatened. Now, new challenges await. We can expect the unravel of Ainz in supervillain mode very soon.

RELEASE DATE:

We do not have any clue about the release of Overlord Season 4, but it is likely to be released in late 2020 or early 2021. The filmmakers have lots of time to air season 4. We all are expecting and fantastic response.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates on season 4 so far. Stay tuned to moscoop for more information. Till then, watch the trailer of season 3 to see what happens.

