Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know!!

Are you a fan of this dark fantasy Japanese anime show Overlord? Then, continue to your excitement as we have some wonderful news seeing it! After broadcasting three seasons of the animated series, Netflix Originals have indicated that there’s a huge probability of broadcasting up Overlord Season 4. This black dream anime show is based on Kugane Maruyama’s comic series. All three seasons aired up in the various years of 2015, 2017, and 2019. Several rumors are turning around the release of their forthcoming installment. Thus, to clear all your doubts, we have mentioned some reliable information in the below sections, check out!

Overlord Season 4 Release Date

There is not any release date confirmed by Netflix as well as creators. Coronavirus pandemic has struck the worldwide entertainment industry seriously and has forced to stop all of the productions.

However, season one, three and two published in 2015, 2017 and 2019, respectively. Virtually all the web television series are witnessing a delay of nearly six months. So we can expect Overload Season 4 to see a delay along with the anime might not get published until July 2021.

Cast

Most probably no new characters will be introduced in this upcoming season. You, Will, Have the Ability to see Maranello Fiora, Demiurge, Shalltear Bloodfallon, Ainz Ooal Gown, and Albedo.

What Is The Storyline Of Overlord Season 4

The creative studio of Overlord has kept the plot a secret. However, according to the estimation, the plot centres on Ainz. The coming streak might show his abilities in fighting off the barriers. Ainz is recorded inside a movie game and was unable to escape it. Moreover, there, he manages to prove himself a king. The storyline of Overlord Season 4 is likely to move in a sense where Ainz finds his exclusive new world. Also, it might demonstrate his will and effort to understand what exactly behind his catch.