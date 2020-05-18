Overlord Season 4: Plot, Release Date, Cast And More Updates

- Advertisement -

So far, three seasons have been released by Overlord. The fans have loved it from the beginning. Plus they can’t resist knowing about the upcoming season. Directed by Naoki Itō, Overlord is an anime television show inspired by light novel series of the same name. The series premiered its first season on July 7, 2015. Although, until today, we are not having any clue about the storyline for Season 4 of Overlord. As you know that anime season proceeds every season. The series is yet to be renewed. Some sources indicate that it will go for a different season. Fans are waiting for the season since the last season ended.

Release Date Overlord Season 4

Overlord Season 4’s official release date was not declared yet, however Overlord Season 4 will be released between June to July. However, we must wait until the declaration because the throw of Season 4 is even to announce. Where you can watch it, You’ve got the few seasons on the OTT platform.

Cast: Main leads may be back here

We are expecting the lead in the prior season to make a comeback as the voice behind these figures, as far as throw for Overlord Season 4 is concerned. This includes Satoshi Hino as Ainz Ooal Gown, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare Bello Fiore, Kenta Miyake as Cocytus, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen, and Shin’ya Hamazoe Judge. Well, the season will certainly rock, and the fans are going to love it. It will be well worth it, although the wait is so long.