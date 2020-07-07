Overlord Season 4: Latest Information for Release Date.

- Advertisement -

The wait for”Overlord” season 4 has been going for more than 21 months now. With no end in sight, it is clear for avid fans of the series to start searching for things to do that will somehow quench the”Overlord” drought they are experiencing.

This year, the franchise is not entirely currently taking a rest. the light novel and manga series have significantly more information to offer lovers while the show is on hiatus.

Get the official’Overlord’ volume 12 English translation

Among the greatest ways for lovers to divert themselves from the lack of”Overlord” season, 4 updates would be to support the series founder Kugane Maruyama. They can accomplish it by getting a copy of the official English version of the 12th volume of this light novel that was released by Yen Press past June 23. The original Japanese version came out back in September 2017.

Obtaining a replica of the mild book installment would be a good way for lovers to learn what occurs next to his detractors, his followers, and Ainz since events in bulk 12 have not yet been made to anime. If the anime would follow exactly the exact same pattern it’s been using because 2015, volume 12 would be the stopping point for the”Overlord” season 4 plot.

‘Overlord’ volume 14 fan translations have spread online

The”Overlord” light novel series also had its latest installment, volume 14, published last March. However, its copy is only available from the Japanese version for the time being. As mentioned above in the example of volume 12 fans are already familiar with the gap between the launch dates of their English and Japanese variants.

On the other hand, the fan-made translations of”Overlord” quantity 14 have widely spread online by now. Notice, however, that Maruyama has previously expressed that he is not the greatest fan of unofficial English translations of his light novels.

Follow the ‘Overlord’ manga series for a fresh take on the series

Besides the anime show, the”Overlord” light novel has also been made into manga with the same title. The anime plot and sequence of events are a lot nearer to the light novels, so the manga adaptation might not be the most suitable choice for those who wish to do some advance reading for”Overlord” season 4.

To be fair, but the manga adaptation is worth reading when fans would like to dive into the string and see a fresh take on Ainz’s adventures. This way, they could nevertheless place an end on the”Overlord” season 4 drought without really spoiling themselves with what occurs next from the anime.