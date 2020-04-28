Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast List, Story Everything You Know

- Advertisement -

Overlord Season 4: Dark Fantasy Drama based on Japanese Light Book has been remodeled according to sources. And there is an atmosphere of suspense on the Internet.

The anime again obtained an amazing script by Yuki Sugawara and we’d expect to watch 13 episodes. The manga covers seasons.

‘Overlord’ Season 4 Release date speculations

Without the affirmation of”Overlord” Season4’s production, everything enthusiasts are hearing or reading about its release date are mere speculations. However, with the time that has passed since season 3, it’s becoming evident that years-long of hiatus is penalized.

Also, it is unlikely for anime projects that are new to commence due to COVID-19. This could signify the earliest potential release date window to get”Overlord” Season 4 is between 2021 and 2022.

The storyline of Overload season 4

We can expect the plot to be like 10, 11, and 12, as each preseason was based on 3 variations of the Japanese light publication. According to this, we can see the hero.

We can observe some new characters, to enhance the viewer experience. Because the writer must add something to make the content attractive, the conversion of the publication is not simple.

As it had been in the next installment, as it could be the final installment in the show, just take your seats, there will be twice the activity in season 4.

The cast members of Overlord season 4

The expected distribution of the fourth installment is as follows.

Satoshi Hino as Momonga

Ainz, Yumi Hara as Albedo

Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen

Manami Numakura as Narberal Gamma

Masayuki Katou as Demiurge